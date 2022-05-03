Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ameresco stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 19,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.