Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Ameresco updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37.
In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.
Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
