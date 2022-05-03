Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMRC opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last ninety days. 41.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

