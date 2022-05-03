Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ameresco by 31.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 166,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 50.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,572 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ameresco by 32.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

