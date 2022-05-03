Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 166,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,572 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

