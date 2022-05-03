Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.62.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

