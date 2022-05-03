Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Ameresco also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. 41.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

