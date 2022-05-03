Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.80 million.Ameresco also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

