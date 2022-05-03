América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.
Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 31.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
About América Móvil (Get Rating)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
