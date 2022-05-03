América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 31.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

