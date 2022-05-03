American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.82. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

