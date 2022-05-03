American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP David Matthew Feinberg Sells 2,890 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 88,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

