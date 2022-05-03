American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE HOT.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$302.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

