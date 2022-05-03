American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in April

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other American National Group news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American National Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of American National Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 111,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $189.24 on Tuesday. American National Group has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.10.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

