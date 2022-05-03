American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.120-$0.170 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

