American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Software to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. American Software has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.52 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 174.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

