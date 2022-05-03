American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. American States Water has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American States Water by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American States Water by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

