American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. American States Water has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American States Water by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

