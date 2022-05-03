American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

AWR stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. American States Water has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

Get American States Water alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.