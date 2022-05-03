American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. American States Water has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get American States Water alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.