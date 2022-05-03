American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. American Vanguard has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 68.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 751.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 161.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

