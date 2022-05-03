American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.02. 7,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

