Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $5.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $25.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $30.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.50 to $32.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

