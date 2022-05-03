Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

