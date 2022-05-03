AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of up low to mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

