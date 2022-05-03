AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

AME traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,109. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

