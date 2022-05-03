AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of up high-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.30 EPS.

AMETEK stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.30.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

