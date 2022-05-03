Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to announce $6.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

