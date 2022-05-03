Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $285.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.84 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.
Amgen stock opened at $230.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.70. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
