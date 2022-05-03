Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $285.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Amgen stock opened at $230.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.70. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

