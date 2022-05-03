Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 723.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.