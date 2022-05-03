Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.
NYSE:AP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.
A number of research firms recently commented on AP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
