ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,784,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 557.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.