Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.73 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $76.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $283.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $287.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $281.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $285.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

