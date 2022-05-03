Analysts Anticipate Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) to post $24.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $24.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year sales of $171.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $177.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $380.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENJY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

