Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $15.34 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $60.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 billion to $61.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.54%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
