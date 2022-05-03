Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.69 million and the lowest is $41.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $163.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.89 million to $164.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.63 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $175.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LMAT opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $957.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
