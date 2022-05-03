Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $12.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.97 to $14.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.85.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $287.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 329.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

