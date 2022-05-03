Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. NIKE reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

