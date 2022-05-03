Analysts Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) to post sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.07 million to $41.84 million. OLO posted sales of $36.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $193.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $195.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $251.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in OLO by 60.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 10.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLO opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.81. OLO has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.