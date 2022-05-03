Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

