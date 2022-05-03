Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.63. PVH posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of PVH opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,733,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

