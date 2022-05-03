Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to post $688.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $638.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

ROL stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

