Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.42.

TYL opened at $394.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.35 and a 200-day moving average of $472.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $368.72 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.