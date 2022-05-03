Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $3.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $261.96 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average is $227.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

