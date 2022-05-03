Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE APH opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

