Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.62 Million

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will post $82.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $76.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $311.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $313.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $336.94 million, with estimates ranging from $335.13 million to $338.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $817.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 227,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

