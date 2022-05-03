Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.98. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

OZK stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

