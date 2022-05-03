Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.75. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.83). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

