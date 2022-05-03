Analysts Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 56,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,910. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 167.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Canada Goose by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.