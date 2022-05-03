Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $13,499,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $8,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

