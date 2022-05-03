Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.94 Million

Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to announce $756.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.50 million and the lowest is $742.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $608.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.03 and its 200-day moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

